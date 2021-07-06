A baby has put up a wonderful and somewhat funny performance to One Direction's What Makes You Beautiful song

Many people who commented on the video on Instagram tagged their friends to it as they said the kid is so cute

So passionate about her rendition, the girl flipped her hair and also kneeled to spice up the performance

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A baby girl has wowed many people on Instagram as a video posted by @baby_adorable showed her vibing hard to One Direction's 2011 track, What Makes You Beautiful.

In the short clip, the baby handled a microphone that is so much bigger than her palms. During the performance, she even flipped her hair like an adult.

The baby got massive reactions online. Photo source: @baby_adorable.

Source: Instagram

Go baby!

The kid got so much involved with the song, you would think she wrote it for One Direction artistes.

At a point during the act, she kneeled in a passionate way that was meant to transmit the song's message. The kid also gave some rock moves.

Watch the video below:

She is a future star

At the time of writing this report, the video has over 7,000 likes with more than 50,000 views. Below are some of the reactions:

sadhnarajput3 said:

"Who is she? Cute."

evansam8 said:

"@slaying_since_2001__ dude while on vacation."

littlemissemmyann said:

"Wow, a future Gwen Stefani."

hunthope16 said:

"Best one I ever seen before, good job babe."

jdpm2000 said:

"So cute. That's a star in the making."

nenabella745 said:

"Omg she's adorable."

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

I am from Ibadan and proud

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Yoruba kid made many proud online as she deployed her "baby language" into singing about her culture in a clip shared by a Yoruba monarch, Olajuwon Adelokun.

Dressed in traditional attire with a befitting headgear, the girl sang about being born in Ibadan, calling on God to keep protecting the land.

As she sang in an almost indistinguishable pretty voice, she rocked her body gently to the rhythm of the song. It would have been more beautiful if talking drums accompanied her performance.

Source: Legit.ng News