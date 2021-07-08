Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, has said that his boss is not averse to the zoning in Delta state

Ifeajika made the comment in response to insinuations in some quarters that the Delta state governor is unwilling to commit to the arrangement

The governor's spokesman also used the opportunity to wish Okowa well as the Delta state chief executive celebrates his 62nd birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Asaba - Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, has said that his boss was not averse to the zoning of the governorship of the state contrary to insinuations in some quarters.

Speaking to journalists at Government House, Asaba, on Thursday, July 8, Ifeajika said that it was also not true that the governor came to power through zoning consensus as being canvassed by some highly-placed Deltans.

Ifeajika clarified that Governor Okowa is not opposed to zoning in Delta state. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Setting the records straight in Delta PDP

He said it was imperative to put the records straight to not mislead Deltans and other Nigerians.

His words:

“It’s not true that the governor of this state, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is opposed to zoning, particularly for the governorship of this state.

“The times he spoke, it was loud and clear. He said that God will help Deltans to determine who will take over from him.”

He further said that the insinuations making the rounds that the governor came to power through zoning were wrong because people from other senatorial districts participated in the primaries that brought him to power.

Senator Nwaoboshi's defection irrelevant to Delta PDP

On the defection of Senator Peter Nwaoboshi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its effect on PDP's performance, the CPS dismissed the move, saying that it would not have any impact on PDP's dominance in the state.

He said:

“Yes, Nwaoboshi has gone to APC but I can tell you that the impact of his defection cannot rattle PDP in this state. Delta is a PDP state and will remain so.”

Ifeajika also described the governor as an iconic political pathfinder, impeccable leader, and model.

The CPS stated this in a statement on the same day, to celebrate the governor's 62nd birth anniversary.

He said that the governor was a distinguished patriot and man of legendary fidelity, who had through his nationally acknowledged integrity and strong drive for an equitable, just and egalitarian society, become a respectable voice in Nigeria’s polity.

Meanwhile, Governor Okowa has said that separation of power, checks, and balances are imperative for good governance in a presidential system of government.

Okowa stated this in a keynote address he delivered at the 2021 Second Quarter meeting of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria at Asaba, on Saturday, June 26.

He stated that the relationship between the executive and legislature should be governed by trust, mutual respect, and deference, with each bearing in mind the tenets of separation of powers as required in the presidential system of government.

Recall that Governor Okowa on Thursday, June 3 advocated for the devolution of powers to states and local governments to stop overburdening the federal government with many responsibilities.

According to him, the federal government is overburdened with many responsibilities in the exclusive list, making it encumbered and inefficient.

He stated that states and local governments were closer to the people and required more funds to execute life-changing projects that would be beneficial to the people.

Source: Legit