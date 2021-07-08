Paul Okoye recently has taken to social media to share cute photos of his twin children, Nathan and Nadia on their birthday

The singer's children both turned four on Thursday, June 8, 2021, and he celebrated them with sweet words

This comes a few weeks after he took to his page on Instagram with an announcement that would be pleasing to lovers of his music

Thursday, June 8 marked the fourth birthday of Nadia and Nathan Okoye, and their proud superstar dad, Paul Okoye, has taken to social media to celebrate.

The singer celebrated his twins on their birthday. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, the former member of the defunct Psquare music duo shared a photo collage of the adorable twins as he marked the day.

He wrote:

"Happy sweetest #4th birthday to my double double love you #Nadia and Nathan ❤️❤️ may God continue to guard and protect you all cc @anita_okoye"

See post below:

New music coming through

Only a few weeks ago, he took to his page on Instagram with an announcement that would be pleasing to lovers of his music.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the music superstar revealed that he is ready to send his fans to another realm with his music.

With intentions to probably drop songs back to back, Rudy noted that his fans will finally realise the true meaning of the hashtag 'RUDYKILLUS' he puts on his posts on social media.

Another cute Adeleke baby

The Adeleke family undoubtedly makes the cutest babies and Adewale Adeleke's daughter is yet another proof of this.

The proud dad recently melted hearts on social media after he shared a totally adorable photo of little Maya smiling on her first trip on the family's private jet.

Adewale revealed that she didn't cry and therefore declare 'extra milk' for good behaviour.

Source: Legit.ng