Singer Paul Okoye's recent post on social media is one that will make his fans happy and keep them anticipating

Okoye revealed that he is set to choke his fans with good music and urged them to look forward to it

The singer also revealed that his fans would finally understand the meaning of the slang #RUDYKILLUS

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye aka King Rudy has taken to his page on Instagram with an announcement that would be pleasing to lovers of his music.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the music superstar revealed that he is ready to send his fans to another realm with his music.

Paul Okoye says fans will soon understand the meaning of his famous hashtag Photo credit:@iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

With intentions to probably drop songs back to back, Rudy noted that his fans will finally realise the true meaning of the hashtag 'RUDYKILLUS' he puts on his posts on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In his words:

"I go kill una with music. Then una go understand the true meaning of #RUDYKILLUS. Just wait for it."

Check out the post below:

Paul Okoye promises fans back tpo back music soon Photo credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Paul Okoye puts lavish sitting room on display

Recall that a couple of months ago, King Rudy took to his page on social media with a picture showing a key part of his luxury Lagos mansion which generated mixed reactions from fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Singer celebrates 7th wedding anniversary

Paul Okoye had cause to celebrate as he marked seven years of marriage with his beautiful wife, Anita.

The singer took to his Instagram page to share some throwback photos from their traditional wedding ceremony in 2014.

In the first slide, he was seen giving his wife a drink from a wine glass while in the second photo, Anita was captured dishing out some dance moves in a blue sequin dress.

The singer's wife also took to her page to celebrate their anniversary with photos from their wedding day.

Source: Legit.ng