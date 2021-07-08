Many Yoruba people have been spotted celebrating Egungun festival in Brooklyn, New York, United States

A cute video has captured the 2021 Egungun Festival in Brooklyn, New York, United States.

In the video that was shared on Facebook by Yoruba-Brazilian Descendants Renascimento Association, many people could be seen partaking in the festival as they sang and danced on the streets of Brooklyn.

People sang and danced on the streets of Brooklyn during Egungun festival. Photo credit: Yoruba-Brazilian Descendants Renascimento Assoc.

Source: Facebook

The participants could be seen promoting the African culture as they wore traditional attires with beads around the neck.

Many are impressed on social media

Nigerians on Facebook soon flooded the comment section to share their thoughts.

Usman Tijani said:

"Full cultural display in Diaspora. Egungun festival is alive in U.S."

Macaulay Abimbola commented:

"Promotion of Awori culture in Diaspora."

Oluwasynergy Oluwatowo Gunwa wrote:

"Love my culture."

Rasheed Oladele Alabi said:

"Good work of Yoruba Brazilian."

Niyi Abiodun Tokunboh

"And those edo people say oduduwa and oromiyan are frm benin pls can anyone show me any benin heritage amongst dose people frm d masquerade to the beat dressings n language of dose people singing n dancing with d masquerade."

Source: Legit.ng