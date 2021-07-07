The social media arm of the Peoples Democratic Party in Katsina state has heeded the advice of Governor Aminu Masari

Members of the organisation have acquired catapults to defend themselves against bandits in the state

Governor Aminu Masari previously advised the people of the state to protect themselves by any means

Members of Katsina state Peoples Democratic Party Social Media Organisation have acquired catapults to fight gun-wielding bandits, heeding the advice of Governor Aminu Masari of the state who asked them to protect themselves with whatever means they have.

Photos of some of the youths were shared on Facebook by Punch and they could be seen testing their skills on how to use the weapon in fighting bandits.

The PDP youths in Katsina state are training themselves on the use of catapults. Photo credit: Punch Newspaper

Also reporting the development, @lindaikejiblogofficial said the exercise is tagged "Operation Catapult Shoot".

Social media reacts

Nigerians on social media couldn't stop laughing as they flooded the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Oludare Ayanfe said:

"These people always behave like 16th century people, they never for once act like they're in technology era."

Joshua C. Orochi commented:

"The governor deserved to be mocked in this way. The governor was not in touch with reality when he said that citizens should protect and defend themselves with whatever means."

Mike Asukwo said: ·

"I like it. The governor can even empower them with a million catapults and a trailer of smooth dangerous stones."

Ajibulu Monsura wrote:

"This is just sarcasm in my opinion, they are only mocking the APC leaders who told them to protect themselves."

Bandits abduct students in Kaduna state

Legit.ng previously reported that bandits abducted an unspecified number of students from the Bethel Baptist School, a private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The armed hoodlums attacked the school situated along Kaduna – Kachia road in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

They were said to have shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping and taking the students to an undisclosed location.

