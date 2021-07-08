The abduction of Nigerians in the north, especially in Kaduna, is fast becoming a recurring incident

Barely two days after gunmen kidnapped over 100 students of Bethel Baptist school in the state, they carried out another round of abduction

The target area this time was the Ungwan Gimbiya community of Sabo in Chikun LGA on Wednesday, July 7

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kaduna - Gunmen on Wednesday, July 7, kidnapped at least 13 persons in the Ungwan Gimbiya community of Sabo in Chikun local government area of Kaduna.

Leadership reports that six persons including a landlord and his tenants were whisked away from one house by the armed gang.

The police are yet to react to the latest kidnap incident (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

A resident of the community who spoke with The Cable claimed that five houses were attacked in the invasion.

He said:

“There was nothing anybody could do because they were carrying very sophisticated weapons and they were many.

“We don’t know the number of people that were kidnapped yet, but many people were taken away.”

Reacting to the development which is becoming a norm in the state, youths in the area protested along Sabon Tasha-Kachia road.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Security operatives who came to the scene to pacify the aggrieved protesters in order to make them leave the road could not get any headway.

Bandits called us to say our children are in safe hands

Meanwhile, Reverend Yahaya Adamu Jangado, the proprietor of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, on Tuesday, July 6, said that the bandits called the school authorities to say that the students were in safe hands.

According to the proprietor, the bandits gave him the opportunity to speak with a couple of the students, adding that 121 of them were being held hostage.

The proprietor said:

‘‘The bandits called us to say that our children are there with them, they are doing well, they are sound, we spoke with a few of them, that is the information for now.’’

Bandits attack Baptist school in Kaduna, abduct several students

Bandits had abducted an unspecified number of students from the school in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The armed hoodlums attacked the school situated along Kaduna – Kachia road in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

Source: Legit.ng