A Nigerian lady has gone viral after she shared a video showing what she saw during her visit to a city in China

She shared the video on her TikTok page and mentioned the thing that she saw, which was a surprise to her

The lady shared the things she saw the men doing and sent a message to people who have relatives abroad

A Nigerian lady has gone viral as she spotted Nigerian men doing something rare in China to make money. She mentioned what she saw them doing in the video she shared.

The lady captured her experience in a post via her TikTok page.

Lady shows what Nigerian men are doing

In the viral post, the lady also showed off a bag she had in her hand and mentioned what was inside of it.

According to a post she made available on her page @billionairesdaughter1, lady said she bought something in China and spoke about the individuals she saw there.

She explained that she saw a lot of Nigerian men hustling to make a living in China and mentioned that they were selling food and doing other things.

In her TikTok video, she sent a message to Nigerians who have people in China and other parts of the world to take it easy on their relatives abroad by reducing their demand.

Speaking about the Nigerians she saw in China, she said:

"If your boyfriend or husband is in China, watch this video. See this thing wey I carry for hand, yam and egg sauce with pin moin. If I turn my camera like this now, na men."

"Men dey sell jollof rice, dey sell chicken, dey sell different kinds of things. If I turn my camera like this now, you go see your brothers wey dey stand. Legit hustle, very proud of my African brothers, but you now wey dey Nigeria go dey bill am."

In her TikTok video, she praised the hardworking men she saw.

Her statement:

"Men are hustling, they take it easy. I was shocked to see this number of brothers. I was shocked to see this number of African brothers in Guangzhou, selling African food and the food sweet o, them sabi cook o.

"So you wey dey house dey say, 'my husband dey China', 'my boyfriend dey china', calm down, na small small.

"Life na small small, you wan buy wig this Christmas, if e too pain you, go use your money buy that wig. Appreciate the brothers wey dey hustling. Appreciate my brothers."

Her statement caught the attention of her followers who shared their thoughts under her post.

Reactions as lady speaks about Nigerians

Skinny Black stressed:

"Yes you are right, we are really hustling here in China but for the food no be them Dey cook am ooo lol na buy them Dey buy from Gultai."

@Last born noted:

"God bless you beautiful girl."

Government added:

"Time never reach when you go come back."

ayena36 stressed:

"I love this video, there is 1 cute guy that use to sell jollof rice for me whenever I'm in china , I used too feel for him."

Chetas car accessories shared:

"Tong tong I was here last week this guys are really doing well even turkey."

John Sampson wrote:

"You are doing well Mrs Julie."

Cliff_collections.ng added:

"Tell them oo….Try go alpacino or Ogazi restaurant not too far from this ur location good meals my Igbo brothers."

chidyke noted:

"Hope you don here am."

OBINNA said:

"Make them no calm down again asif they give person money keep for them."

Watch the video below:

