Data from the NMDPRA has shown that Nigerians consumed 56.74 million litres of petrol daily in October 2025, and an average of 661.5 million litres monthly in the last year

The Authority disclosed that only the Dangote Refinery produced PMS during the period, with an output of 18.03 million litres per day

Consumption of diesel, aviation fuel, and LPG also increased in the last year, with diesel alone at 17.13 million litres daily

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has disclosed that Nigerians consumed 56.74 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) per day in October 2025.

According to a factsheet released on Friday by the regulatory agency, out of the total volume consumed, 27.6 million litres were imported, while 17.08 million litres came from domestic refineries.

The data also indicated that between October 2024 and October 2025, the country used an average of 661.5 million litres of petrol monthly, Daily Trust reported.

The NMDPRA further disclosed that an average of 44.7 million litres of PMS was supplied to the market daily in October. Consumption figures for the one year showed that October recorded the highest level, followed by November 2024 with 56 million litres and April with 55.2 million litres.

Dangote produces 18.03 million litres daily

In its update on refining activities, the authority stated that the Dangote Refinery produced 18.03 million litres of PMS daily during the period, below its planned capacity of 35 million litres.

The factsheet also showed that the three refineries of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) had no petrol output as they remained shut. They are the Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna refineries.

It also showed that Nigerians used 17.13 million litres of diesel daily in October, along with 2.61 million litres per day of aviation fuel. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) consumption averaged 6,095 metric tonnes per day.

Providing context for the release, the NMDPRA said the verified data highlights ongoing changes in the energy sector, including reduced dependence on imports, improved local production, and broader economic benefits such as job creation and safety enhancements.

Lagos leads Nigeria's fuel consumption

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lagos, Ogun, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, are the highest consumers of PMS, according to data from the NMDPRA. The South-West region, led by Lagos, accounted for over a third of the nation’s total consumption.

According to the NMDPRA report on PMS shipment in June, 1.44 billion litres of gasoline were distributed to states, out of which Lagos state alone consumed 205.7 million litres. This is significantly more than the 132.7 million litres that the five South-East states used during the reviewed period.

Following closely after Lagos are Ogun and the FCT, with 88.7 million and 77.5 million litres, respectively. Jigawa had the lowest allocation with 9.4 million litres, closely following Ebonyi state (10.5 million litres), Yobe state (11.7 million litres), and Bayelsa state (11.9 million litres).

