A local man has stirred up a few less-than-positive reactions online after sharing a snap of the new iPhone he just bought his bae

It's clear the man is very proud of himself for managing to pay for the pricey device

Many social media users, however, are not convinced the post is real and have headed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A local man has left South African social media users with a sour taste in their mouths after sharing a snap of the iPhone he just bought for his girlfriend.

The flex certainly back-fired as many have passionately insinuated that he may be projecting a false lifestyle.

This man may be living outside of his means. Images: @Ndi_Muvenda_/Twitter

was shared by the user, mediauvenda_ who shared a pic of the new cellphone along with this caption:

He said:

"Yesterday I Took My Girlfriend to iStore and bought her a new iPhone."

It's clear the young man felt immense pride for managing to afford the expensive purchase. The image displays his girlfriend and her freshly manicured hands holding the pricey iPhone as his foot peeps into the frame from the right-hand corner.

Social media users, however, were not as impressed by the phone. Many noticed the man had shared his post from a much cheaper Android device, accusing him of living out of his means to impress the partner.

Still, others felt the post was completely false and felt they had seen the exact images before.

Check out some of the comments below:

@uMashonisa_ZN said:

"And wena you are posting from Android."

@AndiswaMbatha10 said:

"We've seen this tweet before."

@LuckyNzima4 mockingly wrote:

"That time that tweet comes from Samsung J1. I'm proud of you bro indoda must sacrifice his happiness for his queen."

@RendaRama said:

"I hope you still have your sweater."

@smileyhlamii said:

"Huh!!!I saw this somewhere before."

@Reallenny1 said:

"But you are busy nabo android ton tom."

@Que_DBN defintley had enough, saying :

"Stop it bro!"

