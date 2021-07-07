Big Brother Naija reality star, Cindy Okafor, has taken to social media to dish out an important piece of advice

According to her, people should learn to put themselves first and to also take good care of themselves

According to her, people often don't care about helping them but can travel long distances to come to bury them

The importance of self-love can never be overemphasized and Cindy Okafor has shared some food for thought concerning the matter.

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem star took to her Instagram Story to share some advice on the need to put oneself first.

Cindy explained that while people can drive miles to attend a burial, they most likely won't do much to help while the person lives.

In her words:

"Put yourself first and take good care of you. People can drive miles to come bury you, but can't cross a street to help you while you are still living."

The reality star dished out a piece of advice. Photo credit: Cindy Okafor

Source: Instagram

Cindy calls out Nigerians witches and wizard

A few weeks ago, the reality star blasted witches and wizards in the country regarding their lack of action against politicians.

It is no news that in recent times, some Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to complain about the state of things in the country.

Cindy however appeared to have a genius idea but seemed disappointed that it hadn’t been done.

Cindy advises ladies to work

In March, she took to her page on Instagram with some words for fellow ladies in the online community.

Cindy in her post cited an example of ladies always looking up to their peers who often get luxury gifts from men.

The reality star noted that men are not just lying around looking for where to waste their hard-earned money. According to her, ladies must earn such preferential treatment from their male partners.

Source: Legit