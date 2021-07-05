Popular Nigerian music star, Waje, recently took to social media to bare her mind on parenting and some of the mistakes parents make

According to her, some parents may think they are showing love to their children when the kids do not even see it that way

Waje said it could turn out to be the parent bringing up another damaged child in the society

The songstress then advised parents to pay attention to the needs of their children and not only what they want for them

Explaining further, Waje told parents to pay attention to what their children needed from them and not only what they wanted their children to be.

She also prayed for God’s protection on people’s children. See a screenshot of her post below:

Waje advised parents on raising their kids. Photo: @officialwaje

Nigerians react to Waje’s post

After the post went viral online, numerous parents and children shared their views on the singer’s take. Read some of their comments below:

Thriftbynikky:

"Very well written. Its one thing to act, its another thing for that act not to loose its translation on the recipient. ."

Foodie_that_cooks:

"She didn’t lie. The fact they you love someone doesn’t mean they feel loved by you! That’s why we have love languages. Get to know and understand people’s love language."

Chu.ndee:

"Many African parents seem to have developed this mentality that children need to be “trained” like animals rather than “educated” like human beings."

Valdonclint:

"This goes out to all the parents that are good in forcing their kids to choose a particular career/profession against their wish. “I want you to be a doctor” when he/she has no interest in it whatsoever."

Interesting.

