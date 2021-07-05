No fewer than 26 students abducted from Bethel Baptist School in Kaduna state has regained their freedom

Muhammed Jalige, the police spokesman confirmed the development on Monday, July 5

Recall that bandits had abducted an unspecified number of students from the private college located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun local government area

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Kaduna state - The Nigeria police, Kaduna state command has confirmed the rescue of 26 students and one female teacher kidnapped from Bethel Baptist School in Chikun local government area of the state.

Channels TV reports that Muhammed Jalige, the police spokesman, however, did not disclose how many students were initially kidnapped from the private college located at Maraban Rido area.

The Kaduna state police command has confirmed the rescue of 26 students and one teacher. Photo credit: Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

According to Jalige, the rescue operation was carried out by a joint team of the Nigeria Police, Army, and Navy Operatives after giving the bandits a hot pursuit, The Guardian added.

The command’s spokesman went on to note that efforts are still ongoing to ensure that all victims are safely returned.

While stressing that the police command is saddened by the incident, he encouraged parents not to be deterred by the recent bandits’ activities in the state targeting schools.]

He explained that strategic measures will be emplaced to forestall further occurrence of such acts of criminality against children.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Bandits attack Baptist school in Kaduna, abduct several students

Earlier, bandits abducted an unspecified number of students from the private college situated along Kaduna – Kachia road in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

The bandits shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping and taking the students to an undisclosed location.

Gunmen attempt attack on Oyedepo's school in Kaduna

In a related development, another round of students' abduction in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state on Monday, July 5, was foiled by gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

Some gunmen who tried to attack Faith Academy, a school owned by The Living Faith Church Worldwide in the area were repelled by the soliders.

A security agent who spoke with journalists said the assailants got access into the building through the back fence.

Source: Legit