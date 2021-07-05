Some parents of the students that were kidnapped by suspected bandits in a school in Kaduna state couldn't stop wailing

Videos captured the parents' agony as Nigeria continues to battle with insecurity and incessant cases of kidnapping

Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi town of Chikun was stormed by the suspected bandits in the early hours of Monday, July 5

There was wailing in Kaduna after suspected bandits kidnapped an unspecified number of students of Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi town of Chikun local government area of the state on Monday, July 5.

In heart-wrenching videos that were shared on Facebook by veteran journalist Babajide Kolade-otitoju, some of the parents of the abducted students could be seen crying uncontrollably.

Some of the parents of the abducted students wailed. Photo credit: Babajide Kolade-otitoju

The chairman of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Hayab, said as at Friday, there were 180 boarding students in the school.

According to him, 26 students have returned and he is hopeful that more will escape from the bandits.

Nigerians react to the development

Reacting, Ajayi Taiwo Oluwole said:

"Babajide Kolade-otitoju I think it's high time all boarding school in Kaduna should shutdown and student should only go to school during the day. 11:00am-3:00pm."

Abigail Dada Auta commented:

"Please, the state Government should close all schools in kaduna."

Afolabi Daniel wrote:

"Government should better shut down schools in Kaduna till further notice."

Efemena Edafioka said:

"One Nigeria. Shame on this regime. I weep for this contraption called Nigeria. Same laws but different application."

