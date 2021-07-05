A man's special talent has made him the talk of social media as many have found it an unusual ability

In a trending video, the man clapped with both shoulders without effort and wore a smile as he did it

His special ability has sparked debate on the internet with many wondering how he is able to move his body to that degree

While the internet has been left impressed with various special abilities that people showcase on social media, a man has gone to show that perhaps there still exists more shocking talents.

For normal people, clapping is done with both palms, but the man has the ability to do it with his shoulder.

The unidentified man's ability was captured in a video compilation on Facebook highlighting incredible talents.

In the video shared by Greatest Highlights, he clapped repeatedly with his shoulders while wearing a smile. It would seem the shoulders are without bones in them.

Social media users receive his talented display with shock

Many argued that they have never seen anything like it.

Katelin Henderson reacted:

"They were awesome!!! I nearly brought my dinner up at that shoulder clap though."

Joshua McMichael remarked:

"Shoulder clapping had to be the most out of place thing in this video."

Erwin Cabrera said:

"Who else tried to clap there shoulders after seeing that part of the video."

Michael Converse commented:

"Some people are just bada*ss…like the guy who could fold his shoulders in. You can’t teach that."

Chris Doria thought:

"The guy who claps shoulders looks like a guy who can clap shoulders."

Haladu Munkaila Dakayyawa stated:

"This is not talent, it is cleidocranial dysostosis ( an abnormality when a child is born without a clavicle)."

Man stuns the internet with unusual body flexibility

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had twisted and folded his body into incredible positions in a thrilling video.

The talented performer starts with a quick flip and progresses to a hand push-up with his legs hanging across his shoulders.

He went on to roll across the road like a tyre as the crowd impressed by his display hail him.

People who show great physical flexibility are referred to as contortionists. It is an innate ability in most cases.

