Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello, BBNaija star, Dorathy Bachor, and celebrity stylist, Medlin Boss, were spotted in ankara blazer dresses and photos have since gone viral.

Celebrities, in general, are very particular about what they wear and how they look in the eyes of the public. This probably explains why even though most celebrities tend to jump on trending looks, catching them matching outfits with each other isn't something one sees often.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

The stars rocked similar outfits. Photo credit: @thedorathybachor, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Well, this time, three Nigerian celebrities were spotted looking absolutely gorgeous in similar outfits.

The ankara blazer trend seems to be what is in vogue right now and three Nigerian celebrities have jumped on it.

Celebrity stylist, Mimi Yina, the CEO of Medlin Boss, paired her blazer look with black shorts and accessorized with a red beret.

BBNaija star, Dorathy Bachor, rocked the blazer dress to one of the reunion episodes.

Nollywood star, Funke Akindele, just like Dorathy, rocked the blazer look like a dress too.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See photos below:

Reactions

Below are some comments from internet users sharing their thoughts on how the celebrities styled the look:

real_duchess_esi:

"They showed us 3 different ways to style the jacket "

mm_eventss:

"Medlin boss killed it with that beret."

ms_maranma:

"The 3 of them killed d outfit "

bellaquine09:

"I love all of the three Angels but @thedorathybachor did slayed that dress more"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ankara fashionista

Nollywood film star Tonto Dikeh is one woman who has become a trendsetter for ankara fashion lovers. Her love for creative styles and vibrant African prints often leaves fans anticipating what her next look will be.

The mother of one who appears to be a very loyal customer to Nigerian designer, Bibi Christopher, often steps out looking like a million bucks.

Tonto may be somewhat of a controversial star but we can all agree that when it comes to her fashion sense, she has got that on lockdown.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights some of the beautiful times she rocked African prints in style.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Source: Legit.ng