Suspected assassins have plunged Warri South local government area of Delta state into pandemonium and grief

This is as a police orderly and personal driver of a notable All Progressives Congress chieftain were shot dead on Sunday, July 4

Chief Michael Johnny, an APC leader from the Gbaramatu Kingdom, confirmed the assassination of both his police escort and driver

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Delta state - Fear has gripped the people of Warri South local government area of Delta state following the assassination of a driver and police escort attached to a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Chief Michael Johnny.

Both men were shot dead at the Airport junction, Effurun by suspected assassins around 11.12 am on Sunday, July 4, The Punch reports.

Gunmen suspected to be assassins killed a driver and mobile police escort attached to a prominent APC youth leader in Delta state. Photo credit: @ngpolice

Source: Facebook

The suspects in a yellow Lexus SUV, allegedly trailed Johnny’s car before they opened fire killing the two occupants.

Eyewitnesses narrating how the incident happened to the news publication said the gunmen shot the orderly in the head and the driver in the stomach before fleeing the scene. They both died on the spot.

In another report by The Sun, the deceased were napping when their vehicle was accosted after dropping off the politician’s wife at an unnamed church.

The gunmen were believed to be after the APC chieftain and his wife, neither of whom were in the vehicle when the attack went down

While confirming the incident, the APC youth leader from the Gbaramatu Kingdom affirmed that his wife was not in the vehicle.

He described the act as a clear case of assassination and an attempt on the life of his family members.

DSP Bright Edafe, the acting police command spokesman also confirmed the attack, saying an inquiry had been launched.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Gunmen open fire on APC chieftain after political meeting

This incident is coming almost two weeks after a chieftain of the APC, Bamidele Isibor died from wounds he sustained during an attack by gunmen.

Isibor was a member Ondo state executive committee of the APC in Ose local government area of the state.

The party disclosed that the politician was attacked along Ifon-Imoru road at the weekend in the company of others, on his way to Ifon area after a political function.

Source: Legit