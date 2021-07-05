The Kaduna state police command has confirmed twin attacks by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Saye, Zaria area of Kaduna

Emerging reports indicate that no life was lost in both incidents, however, some patients in a federal medical facility were abducted by the bandits

Many communities in northern Nigeria have been attacked by bandits, forcing residents to abandon their dwellings for other areas

Zaria, Kaduna state - There was an exchange of heavy gunfire between policemen and some bandits when a divisional police headquarters was attacked by gunmen in the Saye area of Zaria, in Kaduna state.

PM News reported that the spokesperson for the Kaduna police command, Muhammed Jalige, confirmed the attack by the bandits.

The police have started an investigation into the incident. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Jalige disclosed that the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 4, at about 1.30 am.

The spokesperson stated that the suspected bandits in large number attacked the police division in an attempt to overrun the place.

He, however, noted that the officers on duty prevented the bandits from succeeding in their mission.

Jalige said:

‘’In an attempt to overrun the officers on duty, they met a stiff resistance as there was heavy exchange of fire between the bandits and the police personnel on duty.’’

The police spokesperson stated that while the police division was being attacked, another group of bandits invaded the National Centre for Tuberculosis and Leprosy Quarters at in Saye, and kidnapped eight people.

He said efforts had been intensified to rescue the abducted persons.

A source from the area who spoke anonimously told The Nation that no life was lost in the two attacks.

He claimed the bandits attacked the police division to prevent the operatives from foiling the kidnap operation at the Leprosy Centre.

In another news, unknown gunmen again on Saturday night, July 3, reportedly attacked a divisional police station in Udung Uko local government of Akwa Ibom state and injured three police officers on duty.

The Punch reported that the hoodlums stormed the police station in a vehicle and opened fire on the unsuspecting officers.

A source who asked not to be named said three of the officers on duty sustained serious injuries from gunshots in an attempt to repel the attack.

Source: Legit.ng