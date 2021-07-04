The Badarawa community in Kaduna state was thrown into panic following an explosion that rocked the area

The explosion reportedly occurred while some children were playing with an object, leaving them with severe injuries

The victims were rushed to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, where they are receiving treatment

Kaduna state - There was an explosion in Badarawa community, Kaduna North Local Government Area on Saturday, July 3, which left three children injured.

Daily Trust gathered that the children were playing with an object when the sad incident happened.

How it happened

Giving an account of what happened, a witness said:

“It is terrible because one of them had his two hands ripped off, with one of his eyes affected while the other victims sustained serious injuries.”

The witness noted that one of the victims was in a stable conditioner, adding:

“They said someone gave them a bobo container to play with it."

Police spokesman confirms incident

The explosion was confirmed by the police spokesman in the state, ASP Jalige Mohammed. According to him, it is not yet known what the object is.

Jalige disclosed that the victims were in critical condition. He added that they were waiting for the report of the anti-bomb squad personnel from the command who were deployed to the area.

The spokesman said the explosion occurred at about 4.30pm and the victims were taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, for treatment.

According to a PM News report, one of the victims died at the hospital.

The police officer added that another was treated and discharged, while the third person is still receiving treatment.

He said an investigation has begun and the public will be carried along once it is completed.

Explosion at ex-president Obasanjo’s library

Meanwhile, an explosion rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital, on Thursday, May 20.

One person lost his life following the explosion. The deceased was identified as a technical vendor who was conducting routine servicing of the air conditioning units.

The state's commissioner of police, Edward Ajogun, said it was just a gas explosion, adding that they are trying to ascertain if it was a human error or technical fault in the cylinders.

