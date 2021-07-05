Hassani Dotson stunned the world when he proposed to his girlfriend on the pitch of play after a match

The midfielder was in action in Minnesota United’s 2-2 draw with San Jose Earthquake in an MLS encounter

After the game, his girlfriend Petra Vukovic made way onto the field before Dotson went on a knee holding a ring-box

Just like the saying that ‘dreams come true’, Saturday July 3 will remain a day of dream fulfillment as American footballer Hassani Dotson proposed to his girlfriend Petra Vukovic on the pitch, News18 reports.

The midfielder had just helped his Minnesota United side to a 2-2 draw with San Jose Earthquake at the ongoing Major League Soccer when he made the stunning move.

It was a regular day for Vukovic as she made a way to the pitch to greet her lover at the end of the game, only for him to go down on a knee.

Hassani Dotson is now engaged to Petra Vukovic. Photo: Refugio Ruiz

Source: Getty Images

A ring-box emerged and the girlfriend, obviously surprised, covered her face with both hands and the question was thrown at her as she nodded.

SportsNDTV reports that they were immediately engaged in front of thousands of cheering fans and the later took to social media to celebrate the moment.

Dotson wrote:

“I liked it… So I put a ring on it."

Vukovic, who was overcome with emotions, put words to those feelings on Instagram. She wrote:

“There aren’t words that express anything close to the happiness my heart feels. To be loved by you is a blessing Hassani.

"A huge thank you for all of the wishes and to everyone who was involved in helping put this beautiful everlasting memory into my life."

And this is not the first time a footballer is proposing to his girlfriend on the field of play.

In 2015, Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder John Ogu proposed to his girlfriend on the pitch right after helping his Israeli league team, Hapoel Beer Sheva to defeat Macabi Petahwas 5 – 2.

Ogu’s Saturday was made exceptional after he proposed to his girlfriend Chiugo at the end of the match.

The love-birds were so excited as the lady immediately screamed YES at the centre of the Arthur Vesermil Stadium.

