OAP Dotun weighed in on the ongoing debate between Arise TV’s Rufai Oseni and Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye

The media personality declares his preference for Rufai’s bold and unfiltered interview style

His post sets off a wave of online debates as Nigerians pick sides on who’s the more professional anchor

The conversation about who the best political interviewer in Nigeria between Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni and Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye took a fresh twist, with media personality Dotun joining the debate.

The former Cool FM host made his stance clear when, after an X (formerly Twitter) user compared how both journalists handle political guests on air.

In a post that immediately caught the attention of social media users, Dotun, who is embroiled in a child custody battle with his ex-wife, declared that he preferred Rufai’s fiery style.

Do2dtun declares his preference for Rufai's bold and unfiltered interview style.

The media guy wrote,

“I’ll rather be Rufai. This is what Nigeria needs now. When they steal, dem no dey calm do am. He is within his ethics but uses a different method. His method, I love. Werey lo fin wo werey.”

His remark appeared to echo a growing sentiment among Nigerians who see Rufai’s confrontational approach as necessary in a country where political figures often evade accountability.

Read the tweet here:

Netizens weigh in on Dotun's post

Dotun’s comment reignited the long-running online discussion about journalistic style and ethics in Nigeria’s media space.

@Captainjossy:

"His kind of approach is needed in Nigeria at this point. When politicians are unable to give valid accounts, so it’s only right to confront them with the same boldness. He stays within ethical boundaries but applies a unique and fearless method, and that’s what I admire."

@uduseresunny:

"If you love and want Nigeria to work, you will always support rufai's king of journalism not some set of clowns in TVC and channels."

@itumomartins:

"That's the best frame of mind to question someone whose whole existence and family is sustained with public funds"

@PhillipsAdemol4:

"I have no problem with holding corrupt leaders accountable by asking the real questions but Rufai has been very partisan and never objective. He has interviewed some opposition politicians and was never assertive, always very meek.He can ask questions without being rude."

@Bolaji00305762:

"There is a law back any profession because you see a thief steal,you can conclude on your own that is guilty on less court said it"

@PRINCEOFASIA16:

"Nigerians lack accountability no one wants to face his or her actions. We love romance words beating around the bush like man mad"

Dotun is an a former On Air Personality at Cool FM.

