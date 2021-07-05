An adorable video of Tonto Dikeh’s ex-hubby, Olakunle Churchill, has surfaced in the online community

The video captured the moment the proud dad changed the diaper of his baby with Nollywood actress and wife, Rosy Meurer

Social media users greeted the video with mixed reactions with some people suggesting that the proud dad is simply showing off

Tonto Dikeh’s ex, Olakunle Churchill, doesn’t take a back seat when it comes to showing off his child in the online community.

In a fresh clip that surfaced on social media, the doting dad was captured changing the diaper of his son with actress Rosy Meurer.

From indications, the little man had soiled his diaper and his dad was spotted wiping him clean before putting on a fresh diaper for him.

Tonto Dikeh’s ex Olakunle Churchill spotted with his baby. Photo: @olakunlechurchill

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video on his official Instagram page, Churchill hilariously wrote:

"Daddy help! I’ve got junks in my trunk!"

Watch the clip below:

Reactions greet Churchill’s video

The video clip garnered mixed reactions from fans and followers on social media. Some of them had a good laugh while some others noted that Churchill is simply showing off his daddy duties.

Read comments sighted on his page below:

niketojo said:

"Well done jor, you are doing well."

symply_sharon111 said:

"Baba go finish all the whole wipes at once."

pretiglo said:

"Oh hhhhhhhhhh beautiful.. seriously a man that was condemned might be a wonderful choice for another.. Marriage na luck oooo."

daisyije said:

"IJ pls stop What did he want for posting this, a medal?"

kingzeep said:

"This one wants people to know he is a good father."

gh_fabrics said:

"In this century ehn most fathers do this, nothing new. But he tried."

king_optimus1 said:

"Na everything dem go post?"

Olakunle Churchill and Roseline Meurer stir reactions with kitchen video clip

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that actress Rosaline Meurer got social media users talking once again after she shared a video clip with her hubby, Olakunle Churchill, in the kitchen.

In the clip, the film star and new mum was seen making a meal. Shortly after, her husband walked in and stood beside her before giving her a hug.

While some Nigerians defended the actress, there were others who weren’t impressed by the video and questioned her need to put her marriage on social media.

Source: Legit