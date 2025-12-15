Waste management is one of Nigeria’s biggest challenges, especially in Lagos, where growing population and urbanisation have led to mountains of plastic, tyres, and other non-biodegradable waste.

Amid this crisis, Zannytecture Recycling Company Ltd, a Lagos-based social enterprise founded by Kadiri-Lawal Zainab Abike a young Nigerian is proving that discarded materials can be transformed into value.

The startup turns transforms tyre and PET bottle waste into durable, stylish furniture for homes, schools, and urban spaces.

By merging eco-design with circular innovation, the solution tackles pollution while creating green jobs for youth and women.

Zainab Kadiri-Lawal is turning Lagos waste into treasure. Photo: zannytecture

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Legit.ng, Abike said the idea behind Zannytecture was born from a simple but urgent observation: Lagos generates massive amounts of waste, much of which ends up polluting the environment.

she said This challenge became an opportunity to create impact.

Her words:

“Zannytecture started as a passion project. But it quickly grew into a mission to show that waste is not waste until we waste it. "We turn discarded materials into value-driven products, proving that sustainability can be functional, profitable, and beautifully designed."

How waste are turn into value by Zannytecture

According to Kadiri-Lawal Zannytecture designs and produces handcrafted furniture made from upcycled tyres and PET bottles.

Beyond physical products she revealed that her company offers waste-to-wealth training programmes, corporate recycling solutions, and environmental advocacy initiatives. Its work sits at the intersection of creativity, sustainability, and impact-driven education.

She noted that what sets Zannytecture apart in the crowded sustainability space is its philosophy. The enterprise does not merely recycle materials, it recreates value.

The founder said:

“Every product has a story. Every piece is handcrafted, and every initiative is tied to both environmental and social impact.”

By blending artistry, innovation, circular economy principles, and community engagement, Zannytecture has carved out a unique identity within Nigeria’s growing green economy.

On her entrepreneurial journey, Kadiri-Lawal said it began in 2021, following exposure to upcycling through a sponsored programme by Pearl Recycling.

The experience proved transformative, reshaping how the founder viewed waste and its potential.

She added:

:"I started Zannytecture with less than ₦50,000, using basic tools and discarded tyres. Today, our highest annual turnover has reached N500,000 – N5 million, showing how consistent effort, innovation, and community support can transform a small idea into a growing enterprise."

Kadiri-Lawal revealed that support from platforms such as Junior Chamber International (JCI), African Women Entrepreneurship Cooperative (AWE), Pan-Atlantic Women Empowerment Network (PAWEN), LAWMA Academy, 54 Collective, and the Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre played a critical role in strengthening the business.

Zannytecture shows that trash can be turned into value. Photo: zannytecture

Source: Instagram

Milestones and recognition

Since its launch, Zannytecture has recorded several notable achievements.

These include securing multiple national grants, speaking on major media platforms, training hundreds of young people in upcycling skills, and emerging winner of the 2025 SMEDAN Pitch Competition.

The enterprise has also earned recognition as a Top 10 finalist in the MTN Pachipanda category and recently marked three years of sustained operations.

Yet, for the founder, impact matters more than accolades.

She added:

“Our biggest success is seeing people begin to view waste differently because of our work."

Navigating challenges

Like many early-stage ventures, Zannytecture has faced its share of obstacles. Funding constraints, limited access to specialised tools, and public skepticism about upcycled products have been persistent challenges.

Setbacks, the founder noted, are treated as learning opportunities rather than failures.

She said.

“For every challenge, I assess what went wrong, seek guidance where necessary, and pivot with better strategies."

Lagos generates between 13,000 to 14,000 tonnes of waste daily Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Scaling impact

Looking ahead, Zannytecture plans to expand its production capacity and establish a recycling and creative innovation hub. The enterprise also aims to strengthen its training academy and scale community programmes across Nigeria.

New initiatives are already in the pipeline, including a multifunctional eco-furniture line, entry into the corporate gifting market with sustainable products, and partnerships with schools to launch “Green Clubs” focused on environmental education.

At a broader level, Zannytecture hopes to influence how Nigerians perceive waste, contribute to job creation within the circular economy, and support environmental restoration efforts.

“Our long-term vision is to become a leading force in sustainable innovation across Africa,” the founder said.

Words for aspiring entrepreneurs

Reflecting on the journey so far, the founder encouraged aspiring entrepreneurs to start small, remain consistent, and focus on purpose rather than perfection.

“Start with what you have, learn continuously, build the right relationships, and choose a mission bigger than money,” they advised. “Most importantly, believe deeply in your idea even before anyone else does.”

