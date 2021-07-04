Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has taken to social media to speak on people in joyless marriages

The new mum asked if these people in ‘rubbish marriages’ were forced into it or if they went in with closed eyes

The movie star advised these set of people to wake up as she asked if they were pushed into such unions because of poverty

Popular Nollywood actress and new mum, Uche Ogbodo, recently caused a buzz on social media after she advised people in joyless marriages.

Taking to her Instagram story, the movie star wondered about people who were in ‘rubbish marriages with zero happiness’.

The single mother asked if these people were cajoled into the marriages or if they went in with their eyes closed.

Not stopping there, Ogbodo asked if poverty was perhaps their reason for being in such a union. She then advised them to wake up.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Nigerians express mixed reactions

After Uche Ogbodo's post went viral on social media, numerous internet users had interesting things to say about it.

A number of them criticised the actress who is a single mother for advising people in marriages. Read what they had to say below:

Agbenu_max:

"Only in Nigeria you will see someone that is pregnant out of wedlock advising those that are legally married lol shameful tho."

Pidgin____master:

"Madam* pray for ur gender, who re going through crisis in their marriages, and stop sounding dumbs) marriage has it's own extermination oooo."

Zayxon_tech:

"Are you in a happy marriage madam?"

Bellacrispy:

"When they give birth out of wedlock they start condemning marriage as if they don't long for it . Taaaaaah shift one side biko ."

Codedblog:

"Is this woman normal? You were once in one why didn’t you leave immediately. You said you almost died then."

Kv_by_kelvin_:

"You shouldn’t be having this conversation Boo. You’re not a perfect situation as well. Same way you want others to mind their business as to regards your situation? Is the same energy you should apply with others. It’s that simple really."

Nawa o.

He didn't marry me but he supports me - Uche Ogbodo gushes over younger baby daddy

Uche Ogbodo, recently dedicated a post to her baby daddy, Bobby Maris, on social media as she praised him for his love and support.

The then-heavily pregnant Nollywood actress shared photos of herself with her man on her surprise baby shower and took to the caption to praise him.

Uche started off by noting that despite Bobby not getting married to her, he still showed her love and support and is proud of her. The movie star said she would choose him a million times over.

