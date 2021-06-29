Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has continued his advocacy for Nigeria to be united and stay as one country

The Delta state governor firmly stated that Nigerians love Nigeria and wish to remain in the country

The governor made the comments at a Delta state government banquet in honour of members of Speakers of State Legislatures

Asaba - Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged Nigerians not to compromise the country's unity as its strength lay in citizens' collective bond.

A statement sent to Legit.ng by the Delta state government noted that Okowa made the call in his remark at a state banquet in honour of members of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures at their 2021 Second Quarter General Meeting in Asaba, on Saturday, June 26.

He said that the country was facing serious challenges that required leaders to preach hope to the people and ensure that the unity of the nation was not breached.

Discussing the way forward for Nigeria is important

According to him, there is a need for dialogue on how to ensure fairness and equity in the governance of the country.

He stated that at critical times as was currently prevailing in the country, people in sensitive positions, including Speakers of legislatures, were required to truly help to build the nation.

His words:

“We need to continue to pray for our country, Nigeria and we need to realise that the unity of this country is important to us all and that everything that ought to be done we will continue to stay focused in doing those things that will keep this country united.

“We are one people in this country and I believe that the strength of Nigeria lies in our collective responsibility because in that truly lies our strength.”

We have no other country to call our own

The governor remarked that Nigerians loved the country and we wished to remain united, and advised that the things that will make us stronger, need to be discussed.

He added:

“We are in tough times but leaders must stand up to think for the people and as you return to your various states, please carry along with you the message of hope that it is well with this country and there is great hope for the future.”

Source: Legit