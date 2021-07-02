BBNaija 2020 housemate, Ka3na, has continued to maintain her shine despite the controversies that sometimes surround her

The reality show star is set to clock 27 on July 17 and she shared gorgeous photos of herself ahead of the big day

Ka3na listed her titles which included some of the names she had been trolled with on social media

Popular Nigerian reality star, Ka3na Jones, is set to celebrate her 27th birthday on July 17 and she has already kicked off the big event.

The controversial BBNaija star took to her verified page to share stunning photos of herself ahead of the special occasion.

Ka3na rocked a lovely traditional attire that had fans gushing and she made sure to list her achievements/ titles.

BBNaija’s Ka3na celebrates with stunning photos ahead of her 27th birthday. Photos: @official_ka3na.

In the post, the mother of one wore a multi-coloured dress with details that reminds one of fireworks. She paired her outfit with a gold gele and a nice purse.

In the caption, Ka3na described herself as the boss of all queens. Not stopping there, she went on to list other things about her.

Fans were quick to note that she also called herself a ‘shilling queen’. This title came about over her accent on the reunion show which some people had termed problematic.

Obviously not one to cower, Ka3na seemed to own the diss and has tried to make it work for her.

She wrote:

“The Boss Of All QUEENS Mrs Jones

Mummy Lila,

Chief Executive Officer,

Reality Star,

First Lady,

Rich Auntie,

Content Queen,

Accent Queen.

Shilling Queen (for me)

You can add to the list you CANT take from it.”

See her post below:

See another lovely snap below:

Nigerians react

Fans and some of her BBNaija colleagues also took to the comment section to gush over her post. Read what they had to say below:

Iamlucyedet:

"Ah!!!! iya wa leko! we hail thee ma."

Iam_kemilawrence:

"My accent queen ."

Mynameiskme:

"Accent babe❤️."

Terociti:

"The thing about Ka3na is whatever you wanna use to troll her, she'll accept it with her full chest. See how she listed all her titles, it's the Shilling queen for me."

Marie_t.k_empire:

"This is beautiful ."

Porch_armygirl:

"Damnnnnnn dis outfit is mad ooo ."

Praise lasted 5-seconds in bed, Ka3na claims

Ka3na who also likes to be called the Boss Lady said that her co-star Praise disappointed her because their ‘intimacy’ lasted only five seconds and she went to the living room to 'shill'.

Explaining further, she revealed that Praise tried to redeem himself after the show but still messed up.

This revelation earned her backlash from some Nigerian celebrities.

