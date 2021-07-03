BBNaija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, has decided to give back to society and recently opened up about her foundation aimed at helping others

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality show star promised to give out N5 million to business owners who were struggling among other categories of people

Some Nigerians took to social media to react to the news and a number of them praised her for wanting to give back

Popular Nigerian TV star, Mercy Eke, recently made moves on her wish to help the society and she revealed this after unveiling her charity organisation named after her.

The BBNaija 2019 winner had always opened up about her past struggles with finances considering her background and showed interest in wanting to give back.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the young lady shared a video where she spoke on being in those needy shoes for a long time and understanding the struggle.

BBNaija star Mercy Eke starts charity organisation to give back to society. Photos: @official_mercyeke.

Mercy explained that her foundation was a charity organisation aimed at helping widows, single mothers, business owners and more.

The reality star also revealed her first project is to focus on business owners and help them with N5 million.

Her post reads in part:

“We would be giving out N5million, to help a few business owners who are struggling or have brilliant business ideas but have no money to start up.”

See her post below:

Fans praise Mercy as she plans to give back

After the news of Mercy’s philanthropic moves went viral on social media, numerous Nigerians reacted to it in different ways. Read what some of them had to say below:

Diiadem:

“Baby girl doing big things congratulations Queen M ❤️.”

Sefinatuumaru:

“This is super impressive I am sooooo proud of you hun Congratulations darling.”

Mz_florashaw:

“So proud of you.”

Knoxaffordables:

“Such a pure heart...May God's blessings never depart from you darling .”

Kemiolunloyo:

“Congratulations to Mercy. She has always been a generous philanthropist.”

Nice one.

Hard work pays – BBNaija’s Tacha motivates fans

Big Brother Nigeria 2019 star, Tacha, is no doubt one lady who ruffled a lot of feathers on her rise to stardom and continues to do so as she attains new heights.

Despite the controversies surrounding her, the young lady took to social media to motivate her fans while reminiscing on her life.

In an Instagram post, Tacha preached the importance of working hard to her followers. According to her, hard work pays. To buttress her point, she told them to look at how far she had come.

Source: Legit.ng