Governor Bello Matawalle has said his defection to the APC is to ensure peace return to Zamfara state

The Zamfara state governor said with his defection to the ruling party, he will work hard to get FG's support to tackle insecurity in the state

Governor Matawalle officially joined the APC during a grand rally in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital on Tuesday, June 29

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has said he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to "bring more peace" to the northwestern state, The Cable reported.

The newspaper said Matawalle said he believed the issue of insecurity in the state will be effectively dealt with now that he has joined the APC.

Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara, says he believes the issue of insecurity in the state will be effectively dealt with now that he has joined the APC.

Legit.ng gathers that he said this while appearing as a guest on the Osasu Show programme on Friday, July 2.

He added that with his defection to the ruling party, the state will enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The governor also said his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC is nothing out of the ordinary, adding that Zamfara will experience growth as a result of his decision.

He said:

“The issue of security is not just for APC or PDP. We have to put all hands on deck so that we can solve that problem.

“Politics is about interest and confidence. Many of the politicians have changed from one party to another, so it is not a new thing and I decided to change so that I can bring more peace to my state.

“We have achieved tremendous successes, particularly on the issue of banditry where we used kinetic and non-kinetic approaches. These approaches we used, in particular — dialogue — it worked but you know that even with the approach of dialogue, we have to bring a political solution to it.

“So, I want to make sure that during this my tenure, I’ll bring everybody in the state together under one basket; that we should forget our political differences, work together, try to bring more peace to the state."

With the defection to the ruling party, Governor Matawalle said he will work hard to get more support from the federal government particularly on the issue of insecurity.

Governor Matawalle officially joined the APC on Tuesday, June 29.

Fresh crisis looms in APC

Meanwhile, there may be trouble brewing in the Zamfara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following the rejection of Governor Matawalle as the state party leader.

The recent declaration by Yobe state governor and chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Mala Mai Buni, was rejected by a former governor of the state, Abdulaziz Yari, and Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa.

Yari and Marafa on Thursday, July 1, rejected Matawalle's new appointment, saying he is not the leader of the party.

Source: Legit.ng News