Nnamdi Kanu's arrest and extradition continues to dominate political discussions in Nigeria in the last 72 hours

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra is the subject of a legal debate especially as his trial commences soon

The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike says the government must also go after other troublemakers in the country

Port Harcourt - Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers state, says it is not enough for the federal government to arrest Nnamdi Kanu, while leaders of other notorious groups are allowed to cause havoc nationwide

Wike made the comment in reaction to the arrest and extradition of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB).

Governor Wike has told the federal government to go after bandits, Miyetti Allah leaders. Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP

What is the good for the goose is good for the gander

Governor Wike said for justice to be said to have prevailed, the government must ensure that the leaders of other groups like armed bandits and killer herdsmen are arrested and made to face the law.

He told Channels Television:

“I have said as governor of Rivers state, I do not believe in Kanu’s principles or the way he wants to actualize Biafra. I have said that Rivers state is not part of Biafra.

“However, having arrested him, the due process of the law must follow. You cannot just say that because you have arrested him therefore you will not allow justice to prevail. You must follow the due process of law.

“And again, do not do it as if all our target is against a certain section of the country because it is not only Nnamdi Kanu we are talking about as regards insecurity in the country.

“We have bandits, we have Miyetti Allah who have caused a lot of problems, so government must endeavour to go after the heads of these organizations and associations and arrest them and bring them to book.”

He added that a failure to see that the other arrests are made will only suggest that the move is targetted at just one section of the country, a situation which Wike says will breed issues over injustice and debates regarding marginalization.

He noted that only a trial that follows due process and the drive to bring other defaulters to justice will ensure that the present government is not seen as nepotistic and bias in its dealings even with regards to insecurity.

Echoes of bias against the southeast defeaning

Similarly, Governor Wike, in an interview with Arise TV said the government must ensure it allays the fears of citizens that Kanu's prosecution is not done to target the southeastern region of Nigeria.

He said bandits and Miyetti Allah are also causing crisis in the country and they must be brought to book.

In a related development, elder statesman and Second Republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amechi, has advised the federal government to give Kanu a fair hearing.

Amechi said Kanu should be assumed innocent until he is found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He also said the federal authorities should be cautious about the way they will handle Kanu, and the way they will handle his case.

Also, the Igbo National Council, INC, on Tuesday, July 29 advised the federal government to tread with caution on the arrest and extradition to Nigeria of Kanu.

The INC president Chilos Godsent made the position of the group known in a statement sent to journalists hours after the reports of the arrest of Kanu.

According to him, the IPOB’s leader arrest could spark protests across the southeast if not well managed by federal authorities.

