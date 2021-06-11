There is nothing as refreshing as embracing the peace and fun that comes with the weekend and leaving all your worries behind.

But you know what's more fun? Stepping the weekend in style! What you're not going to do is throw on the same old boring ensemble for the night out with the guys.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Some male celebrities are good at making fashion statements. Photo credit: D'banj, Denola Grey, Jim Iyke

Source: Instagram

How about switching things up a bit for once? Well, if you're down for that then this article is for you.

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some celebrity looks which will have heads turning and who knows, you just might get lucky and win a date with your crush!

Check out 9 looks serving major weekend vibes:

1. Denola Grey in shorts

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

2. IK Ogbonna rocking a pair of ripped pants with loose t-shirt in the same colour tone

3. Jim Iyke keeping it swagged out in an all-black ensemble

4. Enyinna Nwige keeping it dapper in a kaftan

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

5. Wole Ojo in a bold print shirt and a pair of dark jeans

6. D'banj dripping in 'koko' swag

7. Swanky Jerry rocking a kimono set in style!

8. Timini Egbuson is beach-ready in this two piece outfit

9. Bolanle Ninolowo looking like he was born for this swag life

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

With the perfect blazer, anything is possible, and if you're thinking of switching up your wardrobe, this article shows you why a blazer is a very much-needed wardrobe essential.

For some people, it takes a certain kind of makeup, some pieces of jewellery, or their favourite pair of shoes to get the dressed-up effect. All of these could get the desired look but adding a blazer is unarguably one of the easiest ways to give that chic vibe without much effort.

Blazers are a must-have and it is not hard to see why. Its versatility makes the tailored jacket so appealing and has a way of flattering the wearer.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit.ng