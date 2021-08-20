Talented Nigerian singer, Folarin Falana who is better known as Falz, has over the past couple of years, proven to be very good at anything he puts his hands on.

Although a trained lawyer, Falz ventured into music in 2009 and has been killing the game ever since.

However, that isn't the only thing he is good at. Just as his sound is different from what we are used to, so is his sense of style.

The rapper has a unique sense of style. Photo credit: @falzthebahdguy

Source: Instagram

A quick trip through his Instagram page shows that the music star/activist isn't one to go with the tide when it comes to the general perception of how a music star should dress.

While Falz maintains an admirable amount of swag in his looks, they are often Afrocentric and unique. When he isn't rocking tribal-inspired 'fits, Falz is adding a twist to regular western wears.

In this article, Legit.ng compiled a list of ten times Falz served major fashion goals.

Check them out below:

1. This look for his latest video

2. These statement piece

3. Corporate look with a dash of swag

4. Dripping in Adire swag

5. Another statement piece

6. This look definitely had tongues wagging

7. This fringed cardigan is a stunner

8. Looking crisp in agbada

Source: Legit.ng