Following the recent episode of the BBNaija Lockdown reunion show, Lucy has taken to social media to address people who have been sending her mean messages

The entrepreneur stated that she does not know how to dislike people because she doesn't have it in her

The reality star also said even if someone hurts her and they have moved past it, she is over it as well

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Ex-BBNaija housemate Lucy Edet has addressed fans who continue to criticise her amid the ongoing BBNaija reunion show.

In a recent episode, Lucy addressed her fight with Nengi while they were in the house and it seems she has faced a lot of backlash for it.

Lucy tells people with bad energies to avoid her mentions Photo credit: @iamlucyedet

Source: Instagram

Avoid my mentions with your speeches

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the reality star addressed people who have been sending her unpleasant messages.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lucy said she does not have the capacity to dislike anyone especially if they have stayed together and they did nothing to her.

Noting that even if anyone has done anything to hurt her, she gets over it as long as they have moved past it.

The entrepreneur continued by saying that she wants to make heaven so she cannot hold a grudge especially as nobody knows when the end will come.

She also advised people to avoid her mentions as deleting their mean speeches is an exhausting task for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Check out the post below:

Lucy says her goal is to make heaven Photo credit: @iamlucyedet

Source: Instagram

Lucy appreciates Ka3na

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemates, Ka3na and Lucy, were put in the spotlight during an episode of the reunion show.

The show’s host, Ebuka, had wondered why the friendship between the two hit the rocks and this led to Ka3na speaking up about how she felt betrayed by certain actions by Lucy.

Well, after the heated exchange between the two, Lucy set her pride aside and penned a sweet note to her dear friend on social media.

Source: Legit