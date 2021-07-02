Lucy recently had the opportunity to share her own side of the story about the misunderstanding she had with Nengi in the house

The women got into a fight after Nengi approached Lucy who was in the toilet and accused her of talking about her

Lucy and Nengi called each other names as other ex-housemates tried to wade into the matter but to no avail

BBNaija host Ebuka recently recalled one of the fights in the Lockdown season and got Lucy to talk about her side of the story.

The drama started when Nengi approached Lucy and accused her of talking about her. According to Lucy, she was soliloquizing. Both women hurled abusive words at each other.

Lucy also was heard telling Nengi to go and play with the boys.

Lucy addresses her fight with Nengi in the house. Photos: @nengiofficial, @iamlucyedet

Lucy speaks on her fight with Nengi

According to Lucy, telling Nengi to go and play with the boys does not mean she flirts with them.

The businesswoman stated that they were hurling words at each other and she just wanted to say something that would hurt Nengi.

According to Lucy, she said all she said because she was angry at that moment.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians disagree with Lucy

Nigerians, however, did not buy Lucy's explanation as some noted that she's just trying to save face after Nengi gave her N1m outside the house.

becca_she2_:

"Lucy dey lie sha."

asmeenice_:

"Nengi money wey she chop na who go come pay am? She had better have Amnesia for that question."

nhinadimples:

"Lucy don collect hush money."

plangnandakum:

"Lucy doesn't want to offend her donor."

monalisa_joseph:

"Lucy you be Lai Mohammed pikin."

abystone:

"Hmmm Lucy Lucy! Six figures is working here."

gbenjohollubessy:

"Shai Lucy can lie sha."

edith_imade:

"Lucy nor wan lose customer. what N1m cannot do does not exist"

amaechinjid:

"The power of money."

chopwell_deliveries237:

"What money cannot do doesn’t exist. L for Liar."

damidawson:

"Lucy Dey lie ehn."

