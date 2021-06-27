Indications are rife that the Zamfara state governor, Governor Bello Matawalle in the latest bride of the APC

A statement by a former commissioner, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, suggest the governor has joined the APC

Presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad also announced that the Zamfara governor has joined the APC via his Facebook page

Lafia - A former Zamfara state commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, says Governor Bello Matawalle has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former commissioner in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, June 27 said the governor would formally join the APC on Tuesday, June 29.

Governor Matawalle is said to be heading to the APC soon. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon/AFP

A big catch for the ruling party

Tsafe, a chieftain of the APC in Zamfara state was the first to call on Matawalle to join the ruling party in March last year.

He was one of the APC chieftains in the cabinet of Matawalle until when it was dissolved early this month, adding that he was bashed by chieftains of the PDP when he first called on the governor to join the governing party.

His words:

“When as a member of his cabinet, I was appealing to the governor to join the APC, a lot of people expressed reservations but to the glory of Allah, he has accepted to join. The governor ignored all calls by the PDP chieftains against me.

“All arrangements have been concluded for the governor to join APC. We will formally receive him on Tuesday.”

A major political victory for Zamfara state

He said with Matawalle in APC, the welfare of the Zamfara people would be adequately attended to as the federal government will give the necessary attention to the state.

He added:

“As the next-door neighbor of Mr. President's state, Katsina, Zamfara will be better in the ruling party. Welcome onboard, Your Excellency.”

Meanwhile, presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad also announced that Governor Matawalle has defected to the APC.

Ahmad wrote on his Facebook page:

“So Zamfara is back home! Welcome, Matawalle.”

Recall that the PDP recently reacted to rumours that a date for Governor Matawalle of Zamfara to officially defect to the APC has already been fixed.

A statement from the leadership of the opposition party noted that the claims are both unofficial and false.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the party's national spokesman, said the PDP is yet to get a written notification in this regard from the governor, neither has he mentioned any plan to defect to the APC.

In another development, Governor Matawalle on Thursday, June 17 approved the suspension of the Zamfara Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA) after excessive public complaints against the activities of the agency’s personnel.

According to the governor, ZAROTA’s activities will henceforth be overseen by a joint task force of police, vehicle inspection office, Federal Road Safety Commission, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The governor's decision was announced by Yakubu Haidara, permanent secretary of cabinet affairs.

