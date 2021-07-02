The Department of State Services has said Yoruba rights activist Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho escaped when the secret police raided his Ibadan residence because there was a gun duel between DSS operatives and Igboho’s guards which lasted for an hour.

The DSS said a joint team of security operatives had raided Igboho’s residence early on Thursday based on an intelligence report.

Peter Afunaya, DSS spokesman speaking at the national headquarters of the secret police, said the security team was engaged in a gun duel by nine men suspected to be Igboho’s guards.

Afunaya stated, “A team of joint security operatives raided the residence of Sunday Adeyemo at Soka in Ibadan. This was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place.

“On approach to his residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine men suspected to be Igboho’s guards. Six were armed with AK-47 guns and three others with pump action rifles.

“In the course of the exchange, two of the armed men were gunned down, while the rest were subdued and arrested. Only one operative, who was shot by the assailants in his right hand, sustained injury. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable.

“The gun duel which lasted for an hour offered Igboho the chance to escape. Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho is now on the run. Igboho may run as far as he can. He may hide as long as he wants. He might have attacked security operatives as his strength carried him. But this will be the end of his shenanigans. Soon, he will not have a hiding place. His strength will sure fail him. And the law will catch up with him. The law may be slow. But it will be steady.”

Afunaya explained that Igboho and his group, in the guise of campaign for self-determination, had become well-armed and determined to undermine public order.

He added the arrests and seizures were a confirmation of a grand plan by Igboho and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian state.

He said the suspects would be “charged accordingly”.

