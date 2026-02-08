A prominent football analyst has berated Ademola Lookman for joining Atletico Madrid during the January transfer window

The Nigerian international made an immediate impact, rewarding Diego Simeone with a goal and an assist

The 28-year-old scored three goals and four assists in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco

Nigerian sports journalist Bayo Adegboyega believes Lookman's decision not to join Galatasaray was perfect

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has come under criticism following his January move to Atletico Madrid, completed on Monday, February 2.

The Nigerian international responded in emphatic fashion, playing a key role in Los Rojiblancos’ 5-0 demolition of Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Thursday, February 5.

The former Fulham star marked his debut with a stunning first-half goal and an assist, helping Atletico seal a place in the semifinals, per One Football.

Mamaduo Gaye slams Ademola Lookman for accepting to join Atletico Madrid from Atalanta during the transfer window.

With the performance, Lookman became the first Atletico Madrid debutant to score in a competitive match since the 2013/14 season.

Gaye blasts Lookman for joining Atletico

African football expert Mamadou Gaye has questioned the decision of 2024 CAF Player of the Year Ademola Lookman to join Atletico Madrid.

Gaye argued that the Super Eagles star deserves a move to Europe’s elite clubs such as Barcelona, Juventus, or Real Madrid.

According to Super Sports, Atletico Madrid have little to offer the 2023 AFCON runner-up, adding that the move suggests a lack of ambition from the Nigerian international. Gaye said:

"I am wondering why Lookman didn't Real Madrid and Barcelona, what is he doing with Atletico Madrid? What have they won? Have they won the Champions League? I have concluded that he is not ambitious.

“When you join a club, it’s all about winning in Europe, not just finishing in the middle of the table every year.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona are the top two clubs; all the others are just filling in the spots, like Atlético Madrid. Atlético are in third place in the standings, that’s exactly where they should be."

Gaye is wrong on Lookman - Adegboyega

Nigerian sports journalist Bayo Adegboyega has disagreed with Mamadou Gaye over his comments regarding Ademola Lookman.

Ademola Lookman scores on his debut for Atletico Madrid against Real Betis in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Adegboyega explained that the Super Eagles winger made the best decision not to sign for Galatasaray during the January transfer window. He said:

"We are all entitled to our opinion but Gaye misfired when he said Ademola Lookman is not ambitious. The Super Eagles winger remains one of the most outstanding players in recent times.

"His back-to-back performances during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are enough to prove doubters wrong. The 28-year-old also won the 202324 UEFA Europa League and guided Atalanta to finish third place in the 2024/25 season.

"Lookman also gave us something to talk about after scoring a goal on his debut during the 2025/26 Copa del Rey quarterfinal match against Real Betis."

Atalanta president reacts to Lookman's move

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta president Luca Percassi has shared his thoughts about Ademola Lookman’s departure to Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

Lookman ended his relationship with Atalanta in the January transfer window after more than 18 months of attempting to leave the club.

