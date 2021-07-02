Paul Onuachu is on the radar of Premier League side Watford as the club continue to make moves land the Nigerian

The Super Eagles striker found the back of the net 35 times for Belgium side Genk at the just concluded season

No fewer than four Nigerians have been identified by the English club which gained promotion to the Premier League

Premier League club Watford are on the trail of Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu who impressed for his Belgian side Genk last season.

Soccernet are reporting that about four Nigerians are on the radar of the English club, but they seem to have other players in mind.

English outlet The Athletic are claiming that Onuachu is one of the players in the club’s transfer list during the summer transfer window ahead of the forthcoming season.

Watford are back in the Premier League and they are prepared to bolster the squad for the topflight challenge.

He could be the prolific goalscorer the newly-promoted side are looking for after he scored 35 goals in all competitions for Genk in the just-concluded season.

Onuachu could become the second Nigerian striker to join Xisco Muñoz side from Belgium this summer after Emmanuel Dennis, who joined the club from Club Brugge.

The 27-year-old’s potential addition will also increase the number of Nigerians at Vicarage Road to five, following William Troost-Ekong, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success and Emmanuel Dennis.

Onuachu spending vacation in Nigeria

Paul Onuachu who is currently spending his vacation back home in Lagos has visited the Ojo area where he grew up. In a clip sighted on the player’s Instagram story, a number of youths were seen gathered as they take turns to receive cash from the lanky player.

Onuachu was impressive at the just concluded season scoring 35 goals for his Belgian club Genk in the Pro League which has attracted several clubs.

Top teams in the Premier League including Manchester United are all jostling for the signature of the star who has scored three goals for the Super Eagles.

He was born in Owerri, Nigeria but began his professional career with Danish side FC Midtjylland in 2012 before leaving in 2019.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that reigning Premier League kings Manchester City are already making underground moves in a bid to sign Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar who finished last season with 22 goals.

The Citizens are one of the sides jostling for the signature of the Almeria striker according to reports cited in TeamTalk.

SI are also reporting that with Pep Guardiola’s side already preparing for life after Sergio Aguero who has moved on to Barcelona, City are now in need of a goal scorer.

