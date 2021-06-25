Sadiq Umar finished last season with 22 goals for Almeria and now he is being trailed by several clubs in Europe

The Almeria of Spain forward is now on the radar of reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City

Reports say the English club are now in a race for Sergio Aguero’s replacement after the Argentine left for Barcelona

Reigning Premier League kings Manchester City are already making underground moves in a bid to sign Nigerian striker Sadiq Umar who finished last season with 22 goals.

The Citizens are one of the sides jostling for the signature of the Almeria striker according to reports cited in TeamTalk.

SI are also reporting that with Pep Guardiola’s side already preparing for life after Sergio Aguero who has moved on to Barcelona, City are now in need of a goal scorer.

With Gabriel Jesus’ also linked with a possible exit from the Etihad, Manchester City have made Harry Kane their major target, but he seems too expensive.

Alternatively, they could look to sign someone with a lower profile, who could eventually grow into a more prominent role. To that end, they have identified Sadiq as a target.

Sadiq has endured a rather turbulent career so far. He began with Spezia in Italy before moving to join Roma’s youth ranks. After initially making a good impression in their first team with two goals from six games, though, he struggled to settle.

He was a member of the Nigeria U23 team in 2016 when he scored four goals in his six appearances for the Dream Team.

