Paul Onuachu was born in the Imo state capital of Owerri in 1994, but he grew up in the Ojo area of Lagos state

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Genk of Belgium striker who scored 35 goals last season is spending his vacation in Nigeria

He has been sighted in a clip doling out cash to youths in Ojo area as he returned to identify with his roots

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu who is currently spending his vacation back home in Lagos has visited the Ojo area where he grew up.

In a clip sighted on the player’s Instagram story, a number of youths were seen gathered as they take turns to receive cash from the lanky player.

Onuachu was impressive at the just concluded season scoring 35 goals for his Belgian club Genk in the Pro League which has attracted several clubs.

Paul Onuachu share cash among Ojo youths. Photo: paulebere

Source: Instagram

Top teams in the Premier League including Manchester United are all jostling for the signature of the star who has scored three goals for the Super Eagles.

He was born in Owerri, Nigeria but began his professional career with Danish side FC Midtjylland in 2012 before leaving in 2019.

He scored a total of 51 goals for the club in his 134 appearances, then went on loan to Vejle. Since his arrival at Genk, Onuachu has been a cult hero at the club.

Returning home after the season ended, the 27-year-old visited his childhood area and then identified with the youths in the area before splashing them with cash.

He was recently spotted with former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo as both players continue to enjoy their vacation after a long football season.

After the visitation, Onuachu posted a picture of himself and the former Watford man at the latter’s residence on Instagram.

Onuachu’s future remains in doubt and Genk believe they have the chance of making huge fortune from the sale of the goal-poacher as they continue to search for replacements.

With Genk also having Nigeria’s Cyriel Dessers in their ranks, they are already considering replacing Onuachu with Rodrigo Muniz from Flamengo.

West Ham United chasing Onuachu

Premier League giants West Ham United are reportedly interested in the signing of Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu who is currently playing for Belgian side Genk.

At the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season, West Ham United finished on sixth position and they will be playing in the Europa League in the coming season in Europe.

And even before the end of the season in Belgium, Paul Onuachu has been tipped to leave Genk and move one among the five top Leagues in Europe.

According to the report on Tribal citing Voetbal24, West Ham United are planning to recruit fresh legs in the coming season and Paul Onuachu is among their targets.

Source: Legit