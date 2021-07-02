Due to rumours that were never confirmed, some officials at the APC building in Abuja were seen running helter-skelter on Thursday, July 1

The claims propagated by some unknown persons were that the APC national secretariat was about to collapse

Eventually, the police dismissed the reports and returned order to the area after staff members had fled their offices

Abuja - There was palpable panic on Thursday, July 1, at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) located in the Wuse area of Abuja.

Officials of the ruling party at the building were said to have fled their offices over rumours that the building was caving in.

However, security agents doused fears with reassuring news that nothing tragic actually happened, The Guardian reports.

The police said there was no building collapse contrary to what was rumoured

Source: Facebook

Confirming the position of the officers, an eyewitness who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that there was nothing like building collapse.

Eyewitness dismisses report

The eyewitness said:

“It’s unfortunate that this has to go to the media. There was nothing like building collapse. There was nothing like the building shaking.

“We have been here for many years but nothing like this has happened. I think something is wrong somewhere.”

Armed policemen take over PDP secretariat in Calabar

Meanwhile, the presence of armed police officers at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Calabar, the capital of Cross Rivers was obvious on Saturday, May 22.

The security operatives were probably deployed to the secretariat to avert chaos over the possible eviction of the PDP from the building.

An eyewitness who spoke with journalists on the development said:

“The security operatives numbering about 50 came in unmarked pickup trucks and have blocked access from the nearby Kia motor shop all the way to the secretariat, located along the Murtala Muhammed Highway in Calabar."

PDP in closed-door meeting over Ayade’s defection to APC

Earlier, troubled by the defection of Ayade to the ruling party, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP held a closed-door meeting in its headquarters, Abuja.

The meeting started shortly after Governor Ayade’s defection filtered in, adding that the party officials assembled at the office of the national chairman ahead of the emergency meeting.

