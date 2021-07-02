Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has also joined the people paying tributes to David's late manager Obama

The film star took to her social media page to sound a warning to those that have been making promises to Obama's offspring

Nigerians took to Eniola's comment section to react to her post and many agreed with what she said

When a person dies, it is common to see friends and relatives of the deceased making promises to their immediate family but end up failing.

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus seemed to be familiar with this scenario as she recently took to social media to address those that are making promises to Obama's son.

Actress Eniola Badmus addresses people promising to be there for Obama's son. Photos: @eniola_badmus, @malikabdul_omw

Eniola Badmus speaks against making promises and failing

It's been over two days since Davido's manager Obama died and close friends of the deceased took to their social media page to pay tributes to him. Some of them also made promises to make sure that Obama's son Malik is catered to.

Reacting to these promises, actress Eniola Badmus told those that made promises to care for Malik to ensure they fulfill it. According to her, people shouldn't promise what they can't do.

Read what she said below:

Nigerians agree with Eniola Badmus

Eniola's fans hailed the actress for speaking the truth.

blvckgodpsalmie:

"Na so dem promise me everything when my pops die... right now I’m doing far better than even their kids. I almost sent a message to malik. No go Dey depend on “i got you” ... you only gat yourself!"

to_lu_wa_nimi:

"It’s the son that is my own concern self. I trust Davido sha."

bossladytemmy:

"Fact."

iamwumzy1:

"True talk."

seun_sean:

"Some people will just want to say something for saying sake!"

Tiwa Savage showers encomium on late Obama

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Koroba crooner revealed that Obama was the strongest and bravest person she knew and he was also soft and kind.

Tiwa referred to Obama as her black president and said she knew he was resting now even though all his guys were crying like babies as they mourned his demise.

The music star then vowed that Obama’s son, Abdul, will finish university. She also professed her love for the deceased and hoped they would meet again.

Source: Legit