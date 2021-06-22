Superstar singer Wizkid recently spoke about family and the musician stated that his three sons mean the world to him

The father of three noted that his parents made him understand that family is more important than anything else

Wizkid then described himself as a father who would put everything before his three handsome boys

Singer Wizkid has shared how the birth of his sons changed his life. According to him, he is a father before anything else.

Guardian reported that the singer said he used to see himself as Wizkid the musician but started seeing himself as a father after he welcomed his boys.

Wizkid talks about his boys

Gushing about his first child Boluwatife, the singer described the young boy as his best friend. According to Wizkid, Tife calls him almost every day and they have lovely conversations.

The Ojuelegba crooner also noted that he puts everything before his kids, adding that he would stop the world for them if he could. Wizkid stated that his sons mean everything to him.

Talking about family, the singer said his parents taught him that nothing is as important to him as his loved ones.

Wizkid's sons celebrate him on Father's Day

Legit.ng reported that the singer's first Boluwatife and his third child Zion took to their Instagram pages to shower compliments on their dad.

Shola Ogudu's son Boluwatife shared a black-and-white throwback photo with his dad and expressed love for him in the caption.

His youngest son with his manager, Jada P, Zion also had a lovely Father's Day post on his Instagram page. The little boy described the Joro crooner as his best friend and his superhero.

