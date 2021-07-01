A graduate of Afe Babalola University has seen her determination and hardwork pay off as she is the recipient of the Mandela Rhodes Foundation scholarship

24-year-old Phebe went through four stages of the application processes and scaled through all to bag the scholarship

Phebe shared with Legit.ng how she emerged victorious after learning of the opportunity from a friend

A 24-year-old Afe Babalola University graduate, Keshinro Phebe Oluwatunmise, has won Mandela Rhodes Foundation.

Legit.ng exclusively gathered that the Fellowship offers Phebe Masters in Development Finances at the University of Stellenbosch Business School in South Africa.

Phebe encouraged youths to be steadfast in the pursuit of their dreams as nothing is impossible

Speaking exclusively with a Legit.ng reporter on the development, Phebe explained that the news about the fellowship application was broadcast to her by a friend and she applied.

Keshinro further explained that the application process was in 4 stages and she excellently scaled through.

While explaining the rationale behind the Fellowship, the lawyer and chartered accountant said it is hinged on leadership, entrepreneurship, reconciliation and education.

How she secured the scholarship opportunity

Oluwatunmise noted that scholars were selected to the degrees to which they embody their values.

She told Legit.ng:

“A friend sent me the application link and I applied.

“There was a 4 stage application process which I scaled through.

“The Mandela Rhodes Foundation is hinged on four values namely leadership, entrepreneurship, reconciliation and education.

“Scholars are selected to the degree to which they embody these values.

“I was called to the bar in December 2017. I also wrote the final level of the professional examination of the institute of chartered accountants of Nigeria and qualified that same year.”

Meanwhile, Phebe encouraged all Nigerian youths to never look down on themselves as there is nothing in the world they cannot achieve.

She stated that with dedication, hardwork, consistency, perseverance and most importantly, prayers will single them out of the multitude.

