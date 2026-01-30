NNPC Ltd has launched the Gas Master Plan 2026 to drive gas-led industrialisation and energy security

The plan targets gas production of 10 billion cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion by 2030

The initiative also aims to attract over $60 billion in investments across the oil and gas value chain

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has unveiled a new Gas Master Plan aimed at accelerating gas development, strengthening Nigeria’s energy security, and attracting over $60 billion in investment into the country’s s oil and gas sector.

According to a statement by the company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, the Gas Master Plan 2026 (NGMP 2026) was officially launched at the NNPC Towers in Abuja on Friday, January 30, 2026, as part of efforts to reposition gas as a key driver of industrialisation and economic growth.

The plan targets gas production of 10 billion cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion by 2030. NNPCL, Presidency.

Source: Twitter

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, described the Gas Master Plan 2026 as an execution-focused roadmap designed to unlock Nigeria’s vast gas potential and position the country as a globally competitive gas hub.

Ojulari stated that Nigeria has about 210 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, with potential resources of up to 600 trillion cubic feet, making it one of the world’s most significant gas basins. He added that the plan supports the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act and the government’s gas-driven energy transition agenda.

NGMP 2026 targets 12 billion cfd of gas

He explained that the NGMP 2026 targets an increase in national gas production to 10 billion cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, while attracting more than $60 billion in investments across the oil and gas value chain by the end of the decade.

“The Plan is structured not just to deliver - but to exceed- the Presidential mandate of increasing national gas production to 10 billion cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, while catalysing over 60 billion dollars in new investments across the oil and gas value chain by 2030,” Ojulari said.

According to the NNPC boss, the plan prioritises cost efficiency, operational excellence, and the conversion of gas resources into bankable reserves, while expanding gas supply to power generation, compressed natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, mini-LNG projects, and key industrial users.

Ojulari also said NNPC Ltd has adopted a more collaborative and investor-friendly approach in developing the plan, working closely with industry stakeholders and partners.

NGMP to drive investment, energy security – Ekpo

Speaking at the unveiling, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the plan represents a shift from policy formulation to practical execution, with a strong focus on commercial viability and coordinated sector development.

Ekpo noted that Nigeria’s challenge has not been a lack of gas resources but the ability to convert them into a reliable supply, infrastructure, and economic value. He added that the new plan aligns with the federal government’s Decade of Gas Initiative and places natural gas at the centre of energy security and a just energy transition.

Industry players welcomed the initiative. The Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers’ Group and CEO of Aradel Holdings, Adegbite Falade, said the plan would help bridge the gap between policy intent and economic impact, while reaffirming the group’s support.

Industry stakeholders have pledged support for the execution of the Gas Master Plan 2026. Photo: @nnpclimited.

Source: Twitter

Similarly, the Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section and Managing Director of TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, expressed support for the objectives and operating principles of the Gas Master Plan.

The Gas Master Plan 2026 is expected to serve as a guiding framework for coordinated gas sector development and value creation over the next decade. It builds on the Nigerian Gas Master Plan, first introduced in 2008 and is fully aligned with the country’s Decade of Gas Programme.

FG announces 50 oil blocks for bidding

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has opened 50 oil and gas blocks across five sedimentary basins for bidding and exploration in the 2025 licensing round.

The Commission Chief Executive (CCE), Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, announced the development on Wednesday during a pre-bid webinar, outlining the framework, evaluation criteria, and commercial terms guiding the bidding process.

The commission assured that only technically competent and financially strong firms will be allowed to progress.

Source: Legit.ng