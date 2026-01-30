Nigerian stock market reverses its previous day loss to close higher, with market capitalisation rising by N232bn

Investors on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded gains on Thursday, January 29, 2026, as positive market sentiment lifted key indicators, despite a slowdown in trading activity.

The total market capitalisation increased by N232 billion, rising from N105.74 trillion on Wednesday, January 28, to N105.97 trillion, representing a 0.22% gain.

Similarly, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 362.93 points, climbing from 165,164.38 to 165,527.31, Punch reports.

Trading activity, however, weakened compared with the previous session as a total of 550.40 million shares valued at N14.14 billion were exchanged in 38,635 deals.

This reflected a 12% decline in volume, a 14% drop in turnover, and an 8% decrease in the number of deals. Overall, 131 equities participated in the session, with 41 gainers and 27 losers.

Top gainers

RT Briscoe led the gainers, rising by 10.00% to close at N7.15 per share. SCOA Nigeria followed closely with a gain of 9.91% to N31.60, while Deap Capital Management & Trust advanced by 9.91% to N10.43.

Veritas Kapital Assurance also posted strong gains, climbing 9.85%.

Other notable gainers included:

FGSUK2032S5, which rose by 10.00% to ₦110.00.

LotusHal15, up 9.98% to ₦121.00.

Top losers

On the losing side, Haldane McCall led the laggards, declining by 9.84% to close at N3.94 per share. Union Dicon Salt shed 9.79% to N8.75, while University Press dropped by 8.00% to N5.75.

Legend Internet also recorded losses, falling by 7.56% to N5.50.

Meanwhile, FGSUK2031S4 posted the biggest decline, losing 19.00% to close at N81.00.

Most active stocks

In terms of volume traded, Veritas Kapital Assurance topped the chart with 56.60 million shares exchanged. Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) followed with 26.03 million shares, closely trailed by Tantalizers with 26.03 million shares and Japaul Gold and Ventures with 25.88 million shares.

By value, GTCO led trading, with transactions worth N2.57 billion. Cutix recorded trades valued at ₦464.85 million, while Veritas Kapital Assurance, Tantalizers, and Japaul Gold also featured prominently.

