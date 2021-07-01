A statue of great significance has been given a facemask in Japan as a way to offer prayer against the wave of coronavirus

To get the facemask to its face, workers had to do so with the aid of ropes, a task that took them three hours to complete

In Japan, the statue is always visited by people who are looking for blessings for their newborns and expectant mothers

A giant statue in Japan got a facemask on Tuesday, June 15. To make that happen, a custom mask was made for it

Reuters reports that the act of placing a mask on the white statue of the Buddhist goddess Kannon is a prayer towards the ultimate end of coronavirus.

People wear a facemask on statue, pray for an end to coronavirus. Photo source: LinkedIn/Reuters

We need mercy

Called the goddess of mercy, the statue at Houkokuji Aizu Betsuin temple in Fukushima was built 33 years ago.

Workers spent three hours in an attempt to carry the massive mask up to its face. The statue always has visitors who prayed to it for deliveries and blessings on new children.

We won't remove it until the end of COVID-19

Takaomi Horigane, the temple manager, said the idea of the facemask came up during their rebuilding plan for the statue after it was earlier damaged by an earthquake in February.

He revealed that the mask will remain on the statue’s face until the pandemic has been kept at bay in the country.

Watch the video that captures the moment of the mask-wearing here.

