Actress Shan George has taken to social media to share the heartbreaking news of her dearly beloved mother’s death

The veteran movie star said her mother passed away on Thursday morning in a post shared on her official Instagram page

Fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry flooded the comment section with condolence messages for the movie star

It is indeed a sad and trying time for veteran Nollywood actress Shan George who has just announced the death of her dear mother on social media.

The actress in an update shared on her Instagram page said her mother passed away during the early hours of Thursday, July 1.

Actress Shan George mourns as she loses her mum. Photo: @shangeorgefilms

Source: Instagram

George in a short note that accompanied series of photos she posted explained that her deceased mum was the strongest woman she knew.

Her post read:

"I lost my precious mother this morning. She was d strongest woman I know. Rest in peace Aka Shine. May God keep Ur soul till we meet again."

See below:

Colleagues, fans join Shan George to mourn her mother’s death

The post by the actress was received with concern from her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Many were seen in the comment section comforting the aggrieved and praying for the deceased.

Read comments below:

daddyfreeze said:

"Rest In Peace. May you have the strength to bear such a loss."

uzee_usman said:

"So sorry for the lost Take heart ma’am."

adokiye said:

"I’m so so sorry. May the Soul of mama Rest In Peace."

realchidiebereaneke said:

"So sorry, please take heart, May God comfort you."

omonioboli said:

"Awwww you took the best care of her and may you always be rewarded. God rest her soul."

ucheelendu said:

"Oh no... u did so much to keep her happy, May God rest her soul. Pls take heart maami."

Source: Legit Nigeria