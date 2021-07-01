The circumstances of the arrrest of Nnamdi Kanu will come up when the United Kingdom speaks with the Nigerian government

Many people had claimed that Kanu who is also a British citizen was arrested in the United Kingdom

Meanwhile, the UK government has called on the Nigerian government to give Kanu fair hearing where due process should be observed

The government of the United Kingdom has disclosed plans to seek clarification from the federal government, circumstances surrounding the arrest of Kanu.

The British High Commission in Abuja, made the disclosure through its Head of Communications, Dean Hurlock.

“In response to any queries on whether Nnamdi Kanu was extradited from the UK, we can reaffirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK and nor was he extradited from the UK.

“With regards to any questions about the possible legality of his arrest, the British High Commission in Abuja is currently in the process of seeking clarification from the Nigerian Government about the circumstances of the arrest,” the British High Commission said.

The British High Commission said the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stood ready to provide consular assistance to Kanu.

“With regard to any questions about whether the British High Commission are providing assistance in this case, we can confirm that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stands ready to provide ‘consular” assistance.

“With regard to any questions about what the UK thinks about the proposed legal process that Nnamdi Kanu is facing in Nigeria, the UK would expect any trial or legal proceedings to follow due process,” the High Commission further said.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the British High Commission has reacted to the arrest of Kanu.

Dean Hurlock, a spokesperson of the British High Commission, told a Nigerian newspaper that while they can confirm Kanu’s arrest, he was not picked up in the UK where he is based.

It has been difficult for the Nigerian government to re-arrest Kanu due in part to his UK citizenship.

Igbo National Council speaks

In a related development, the Igbo National Council on Tuesday, July 29 advised the federal government to tread with caution on the arrest and extradition to Nigeria of Kanu.

The INC president Chilos Godsent made the position of the group known in a statement sent to journalists hours after the reports of the arrest of Kanu.

According to him, the IPOB’s leader arrest could spark protests across the southeast if not well managed by federal authorities.

Give him fair hearing

Earlier in the day, elder statesman and Second Republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amechi, told the FG to give Kanu a fair hearing.

Amechi said Kanu should be assumed innocent until he is found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He also said the federal authorities should be cautious about the way they will handle Kanu, and the way they will handle his case.

