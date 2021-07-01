Lawmakers are not happy over the allegation that allowance has not been paid to soldiers by the Nigerian Army since 2017

According to the lawmakers, the non-payment came despite an increment in budgetary provision for these allowances

The Army said the increment was necessary because of the current economic realities in the country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged non-payment of non-regular allowances to soldiers by the Nigerian Army since 2017.

The House, therefore, mandated its Committee on Army to “investigate the disbursement of non-regular allowances to Army personnel from 2017 till date and report back to the House within four weeks.”

The Army will be probed over non-payment of soldiers’ allowances despite budget increment. Photo: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

A member, Abubakar Nalaraba, had moved a motion that was unanimously adopted at the plenary on Wednesday, titled, ‘Need to investigate the non-payment and under utilisation of non-regular allowances of Nigerian Army personnel despite increment in budgetary provision for these Allowances in 2020 and 2021’.

The lawmaker also noted that the allowance, which includes payments such as first 28 days allowance, operations allowance and duty tour allowance of soldiers and officers, was necessitated to mitigate the effects of current economic realities on the welfare of troops and entire personnel of the Nigerian Army.

He stressed that the increment was captured in the Manual of Finance Administration and approved for implementation by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on January 26, 2018.

Nalaraba said, “The House is concerned that despite the increment in budgetary provision for non-regular allowances from N283bn in 2020 to about N380bn in 2021, the Army personnel have not felt the corresponding effect, and personnel of Nigerian Army involved in internal security operations, training and performance of other military duties are still being owed various types of non-regular allowances.”

Nigerian Army speaks about concluding counter-insurgency war in northeas

In another report, the Nigerian Army disclosed that it wants to conclude the counter-insurgency operations in the north-eastern parts of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major-General Farouk Yahaya, made the statement on Saturday, June 26, during his visit to troops on the frontlines in Yobe state.

The army boss stated that the army would move on to other engagements when it ends insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast region.

Army dismisses Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s allegation

In another news, the Nigerian Army has dismissed Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s allegation that its personnel were colluding with bandits terrorising the northern part of the country.

Army's spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Nigerian Army remained a symbol of national unity that has discharged its constitutional responsibilities in the most professional manner in line with global best practices, Vanguard also reported.

He stated that army personnel had always adhered to the rules of engagement and protection of the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

Gumi, a respected Islamic cleric, had made the allegations when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV.

Source: Legit