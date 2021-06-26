The Nigerian Army has been battling insurgents in the north-eastern part of Nigeria for over a decade

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major-General Farouk Yahaya, explained why it would be beneficial for the army to end the insurgency in the region

The army chief addressed troops on the frontlines in Yobe state, in addition to familiarising himself with challenges faced by soldiers

The Nigerian Army disclosed that it wants to conclude the counter-insurgency operations in the north-eastern parts of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major-General Farouk Yahaya, made the statement on Saturday, June 26, during his visit to troops on the frontlines in Yobe state.

General Yahaya has commended troops on the frontlines.

Source: Facebook

According to Channels TV, the army boss stated that the army would move on to other engagements when it ends insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast region.

He said:

“We want to conclude this operation in the North-East so that we can do other things; and that is the drive now.”

General Yahaya in a Youtube video also disclosed that his visit to the frontline was to familiarise himself with the challenges faced by soldiers fighting insurgents.

He said the army has recorded modest successes in the war against insurgency.

Meanwhile, the fight against the menace of banditry and other criminal activities in the north recorded a massive victory as the Nigerian troop neutralised scores of bandits in Zamfara state

The Nigerian Army made this known on Saturday, June 26, in a statement issued by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the director of army public relations, and shared it on Facebook.

According to Nwachukwu, the clearance operation was carried out by troops of the 8 Division Nigerian Army who came under fire while on a fighting patrol from bandits operating along with Mayanchi-Dogo Karfe and Fagantama villages in Talata Marafa LGA.

In another news, the Nigerian Army has dismissed Sheikh Ahmad Gumi’s allegation that its personnel were colluding with bandits terrorising the northern part of the country.

Army's spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, said the Nigerian Army remained a symbol of national unity that has discharged its constitutional responsibilities in the most professional manner in line with global best practices, Vanguard also reported.

He stated that army personnel had always adhered to the rules of engagement and protection of the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

Gumi, a respected Islamic cleric, had made the allegations when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV.

